Masks made compulsory again in Kerala, no word on daily Covid data

Thiruvananthapuram, April 27 Kerala on Wednesday issued an order making wearing of masks in public places and workplaces compulsory and levying fines for violation, but the daily release of Covid figures, discontinued since the beginning of this month, is yet to resume.

The order says that in the wake of incidence of Covid cases going up in the country, the wearing of masks is made compulsory.

Incidentally after April 5, there has been no update of the daily Covid figures on the Kerala Covid dashboard.

State Health Minister Veena George, however, has accused the Centre for "propagating false things" by saying Kerala has stopped updating daily Covid figures, saying that the information was being regularly sent by e-mail.

