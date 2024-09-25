Measles kill 41 in South Sudan since January: UN

Juba, Sep 25 A total of 3,160 suspected cases of measles, including 41 deaths, have been reported in South Sudan since January, the country's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint report.

The ministry and the WHO on Tuesday said in the situation report released in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that a surge in suspected measles cases peaked in March, and no confirmed cases have been reported since July.

"The high discrepancy between suspected and confirmed cases indicates the critical need for enhanced surveillance, sample collection, and robust laboratory testing. These are crucial to ensuring accurate diagnosis and effective control of the outbreak," the report says.

The WHO said reactive vaccination efforts conducted in August have led to county-wide campaigns in 15 counties, with 544,104 (93 per cent) children vaccinated against the measles virus, of which 2 per cent are returnees, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report says preparation is ongoing for the six counties targeting the extended age group.

It indicates that most suspected cases occur in children under five years old, with a significant portion of them either unvaccinated or having received only one dose of the measles vaccine.

According to the report, the highest number of suspected cases is in the age group under one year old, with a substantial percentage unvaccinated.

According to the UN health authority, measles has become a persistent emergency in South Sudan, with recurring outbreaks challenging healthcare systems and endangering communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor