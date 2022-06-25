Medical facilities after every 2 km for Amarnath pilgrims

Srinagar, June 25 Health department officials of Jammu and Kashmir government said on Saturday that for this year's Amarnath Yatra, medical facilities would remain available for pilgrims after every 2 km on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, director health services (Kashmir) told reporters that 100 ambulances and 70 healthcare facilities have been kept available for Amarnath Yatra 2022 which begins on June 30.

"In addition to this, there will be 20 oxygen booths to cater to needs of the Yatris", the director said.

He added that two dedicated 70-bed hospitals, one each at Baltal and Chandanwati, will be functional for the pilgrims.

"ICU beds are available on both the south Kashmir Pahalgam route and the north Kashmir Baltal route, 1500 staff members will be deployed to work in 3 shifts.

"Isolation facilities for the Yatris, if needed, would also be made available", he said.

