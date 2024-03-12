Microplastics in Blood Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Attack, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Naples, Italy, has revealed that tiny plastic particles found in the environment can infiltrate various parts of the body, including crucial blood vessels, potentially leading to cardiovascular issues. The study, which involved 257 patients undergoing surgery to remove plaque or fatty deposits in the carotid artery—a major artery in the neck supplying blood to the brain—shed light on the concerning impact of plastic pollution on human health.

The carotid arteries, located on the sides of the neck, can develop blockages due to the accumulation of fat, similar to arteries supplying blood to the heart. Surgical intervention is often necessary to remove these plaques, thereby reducing narrowing and lowering the risk of cardiovascular complications such as heart attacks and strokes. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) revealed that out of 257 patients who underwent surgery, microplastics (particles smaller than 5 mm) and nanoplastics or MNPs (particles smaller than 1,000 nanometers) were detected in the plaques removed from 150 patients (58%). Additionally, 31 of these patients (12%) also had detectable levels of polyvinyl chloride in their carotid plaques.

According to the study published in the NEJM, patients showing evidence of nanoplastics (MNPs) were typically younger and more likely to be male. They were also less likely to have hypertension but had a higher likelihood of having diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and dyslipidemia. Furthermore, these patients were more prone to smoking and had higher creatinine values compared to those without evidence of plastics in the excised plaque. However, other clinical variables seemed to be similar between the two groups.

Following the confirmation of plastic presence, researchers conducted a follow-up on the patients for a period of 34 months to observe cardiovascular complications. The study revealed that patients with detected nanoplastics (MNPs) or tiny plastic particles within their plaques were 4.5 times more likely to experience non-fatal heart attacks, strokes, or death from any cause compared to those without such findings.

