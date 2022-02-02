Moldova PM tests positive for Covid-19

Bucharest, Feb 2 Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Today I performed a PCR test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be positive," she wrote in her social media account late Tuesday, adding that she will work from home for the next few days, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the last 24 hours, 4,348 cases were confirmed after testing 13,988 samples in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The confirmed infections have totalled 445,046 in the 3.5-million population country.

