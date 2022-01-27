Mongolia logs 2,273 new Covid cases

Ulan Bator, Jan 27 Mongolia registered 2,273 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 437,008, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted and that currently, there are a total of 70,992 active Covid-19 cases across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid death toll rose to 2,029 after two more patients died in the past day.

Omicron cases currently account for over 90 per cent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 per cent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two Covid vaccine doses, while 1,002,623 people have received a third dose.

More than 76,100 Mongol have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on January 7 on a voluntary basis.

