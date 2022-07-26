Monkeypox cases in US rises to 3,487

Washington, July 26 The number of monkeypox cases in the US has increased to 3,487, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) latest update on Tuesday.

The update reveals that New York accounts for the largest number of cases at 990, followed by California (356) and Illinois (344).

The other states where the caseload is in three digits are Florida (273), Georgia (268) and Texas (220), as well as the District Of Columbia (139).

Health experts have opined that given the testing bottlenecks in the US, monkeypox cases are likely to be undercounted.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

As of Tuesday, the global caseload stands at 18,095.

