Monkeypox virus: Experts warn disease can spread through possible sexual intercourse

The recent outbreak of monkeypox has caused a huge stir in US and UK and now health experts in London are now probing whether monkeypox is being spread through sex. So far seven Brits have been diagnosed with the virus and six are thought to have been infected in the UK, in a sign it is spreading in the community for the first time.Four of the cases are in gay or bisexual men, who are now being urged to be extra vigilant for new lesions or rashes. Experts at the UK Health Security Agency claimed the pattern of spread is 'highly suggestive of spread in sexual networks'.

On May 7, the first monkey pox patient was diagnosed in London. The man had recently returned from Nigeria. Therefore, experts believed that he had somehow come into contact with the virus in Africa. But experts are still not sure how the disease is spreading after that. Until now, doctors thought that the disease was spread through 'droplets'. Therefore, experts thought that the virus could enter a healthy person's body through the respiratory tract, wounds, nose, mouth or eyes. But after testing the new cases, doctors fear that the monkey virus can also be spread through sexual intercourse.There are also reports of warnings being issued in this regard. If you have sex with someone with monkey pox, then there is a possibility that his partner will also be affected by Monkey Pox, according to a section of experts. The disease is a relative of smallpox, causing a rash that often begins on the face, according to the NHS website.