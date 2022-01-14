MP govt orders to shut schools till Jan 31

Bhopal, Jan 14 As Covid-19 cases are surging in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1-12 till January 31, a notification issued on Friday by the home department said.

Apart from schools, hostels will also remain closed.

However, the notification does not specify whether coaching classes will also remain shut on not.

It stated that the state education department will issue fresh guidelines regarding the pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12 scheduled to start from January 20.

Schools authorities have also been instructed to prepare for online examinations. However, the state government will issue a separate guideline in details.

The notification applies to all private and public schools and the fresh directive will come into effect from Saturday.

All kind of fairs, public gatherings, political rallies will also remain prohibited.

However, social, religious, economic, entertainment, political gatherings with a limit of 250 people will be allowed, the notification stated.

Sports activities in stadiums will remain functional with 50 per cent capacity.

Daily Covid cases in the state have crossed the 4,000 mark in just four days.

Over 100 teachers and students have so far tested positive for the virus.

More than 100 police officials, employees in state government departments and cabinet ministers have also been infected in the last few days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor