Myanmar reports 7 more Covid-19 cases
By IANS | Published: June 3, 2022 12:45 AM2022-06-03T00:45:03+5:302022-06-03T01:25:06+5:30
Yangon, June 3 Myanmar reported seven new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally ...
Yangon, June 3 Myanmar reported seven new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,355, according to its Health Ministry.
Over 6 lakh Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Ministry said Health authorities tested 6,309 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.
It added that the toll from Covid-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
The total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in the country has reached 592,312 on Thursday after four more patients recovered in the past 24 hours.
The Southeast Asian country detected its first Covid-19 case in March 2020.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app