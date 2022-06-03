Myanmar reports 7 more Covid-19 cases

Yangon, June 3 Myanmar reported seven new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,355, according to its Health Ministry.

Over 6 lakh Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry said Health authorities tested 6,309 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

It added that the toll from Covid-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,434 as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in the country has reached 592,312 on Thursday after four more patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first Covid-19 case in March 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor