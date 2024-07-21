NCB's crackdown on drug cartel: 3K bottles of codeine cough syrup seized; three held

Mumbai, July 21 In a significant crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on Sunday dismantled an inter-state drug cartel involved in illegal activities, particularly the distribution of codeine-based cough syrup. The operation led to the seizure of 3,000 bottles of syrup, weighing approximately 300 kg, and the arrest of three suspects.

Based on actionable intelligence, NCB Mumbai had intensified surveillance near Ulhasnagar in Thane district to thwart misuse of syrup. According to reports, the syrup, commonly used for its intoxicating effects, was smuggled from Lucknow.

International smugglers, operating through various transport channels, were allegedly involved in delivering large consignments of the syrup to a central hub.

Following rigorous investigation, three individuals identified as S.R. Ahmed, M. Aslam, and Y. Khan were apprehended in Mumbai suburbs for their involvement in the illicit distribution of these syrups.

The confiscated bottles, valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh, were intended for distribution within Mumbai by the apprehended group members, according to NCB sources.

NCB sources further indicated that the arrested individuals have a history of drug trafficking and have been implicated in smuggling narcotics over an extended period.

The investigation into their criminal backgrounds and wider network involvement is ongoing.

According to an official, this successful operation by NCB Mumbai underscores the agency's commitment to curbing drug trafficking and disrupting illegal syndicates across state borders. The seizure of large quantities of this syrup highlights ongoing challenges in combating substance abuse and trafficking in the region.

Authorities continue to investigate the full extent of the network and anticipate further developments in this case as they work towards dismantling such illicit operations at their source.

