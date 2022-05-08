'Need for nationwide awareness campaign to tackle thalassemia'

New Delhi, May 8 Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Sunday said that there is a need for a nationwide awareness campaign through combined efforts of various government stakeholders to tackle thalassemia.

Addressing a webinar on the occasion of 'World Thalassemia Day' here, Munda said, "We celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is Prime Minister's vision that we make new resolves which will propel India towards Atmanirbhar Bharat during the period of Amrit Kaal. In this direction, we should also make a new resolve for tackling the problem of thalassemia."

"There is a need to have a nationwide awareness campaign through the stakeholders of various ministries and state governments such as teachers-students, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, which is essential for mounting an attack on the problem of thalassemia. A teacher should give five minutes extra to create awareness among students and similarly Anganwadi workers should inform the villagers about the disease and its prevention," Munda said.

The webinar was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs along with various ministries and the thalassemia association. Experts from India and various parts of the world took part in the conference.

Munda also suggested that there should be common literature in simple and local language to guide the local level workers and help them in creating awareness. "Apart from awareness and counselling, cheap medicines availability and community blood donation in rural areas should be promoted," the minister said.

In his address, Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary in Ministry of Tribal affairs, said that through awareness, effective participation and the whole of the government approach India can control, prevent and treat the disease. "The Ministry will provide support to all private and public institutions working in the field of controlling thalassemia," Jha added.

