Night curfew returns in UP

Lucknow, Dec 24 The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to reimpose night curfew in Uttar Pradesh from Saturday.

According to an official statement, the curfew will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

An upper limit of 200 guests will be in force for weddings and the district administration will have to be duly informed.

The decision has been taken in view of the increase in number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor