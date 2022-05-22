N.Korea reports 186,000 new suspected Covid cases

Seoul, May 22 North Korea on Sunday announced that around 186,000 new suspected Covid-19 cases and another death have been reported.

More than 186,090 people showed symptoms of fever, with one additional death reported, over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It raised the death toll to 67, with the fatality rate standing at 0.003 per cent, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying.

The fever caseload reported since late April in the nation, with a population of 24 million, had come to more than 2.64 million, of which more than 2.06 million have recovered and at least 579,390 are being treated, according to the KCNA.

On May 12, the North made public its first confirmed Covid case of the Omicron variant.

