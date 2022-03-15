No fresh Covid-19 case in Puducherry for 3rd straight day

Puducherry, March 15 The Union Territory of Puducherry did not report any fresh Covid-19 case on Monday for the third consecutive day.

In a statement, the state health department said that of the 43 samples tested for Covid-19 infection, none turned positive.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu also reported less than 100 fresh cases on Monday with the state reporting 86 new positive cases.

Fourteen districts in the state did not report any fresh case while nine districts have one case each on Monday. The state did not report any Covid-related death for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 34.5 lakh while the number of deaths due to it was 38,024.

There are 1,054 active Covid -19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 86 fresh cases, Chennai accounted for the highest number of cases at 33, followed by Coimbatore with 13 cases. Chengalpattu reported six new cases. Kancheepuram reported four fresh cases while Vellore district had 3 new cases.

A total of 51,275 people above the age of 15 were administered vaccine against Covid on Monday at the Government centres across the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor