No need to panic unnecessarily over Covid situation: Goa Health Minister

Panaji, April 10 Amid a surge in new cases, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that there was no need to panic unnecessarily over the Covid situation in the state

Although around 100 cases are reported everyday on an average, the Minister said "there was no need to panic unnecessarily. We are following protocol laid down by the Central government. Our infrastructure is in place. People should take precaution and care".

He was speaking after a mock drill was conducted earlier in the day across government and private hospitals to review the Covid preparedness.

"We are strictly implementing the 'Clinical Establishment Act' and will do surprise visits. Private hospitals divert the patients at the last stage, which is not good," Rane said, adding that action will be taken against such establishments.

He said doctors will keep a check on Covid variants act accordingly. "People have experienced Covid situations. Hence they should wear masks and take care."

The Minister said that the state is ready to fight the Covid battle yet again and has taken strict measures in light of previous experiences, ensuring that every issue is addressed.

The coastal state has 776 active cases of Covid, including 107 new cases registered on Sunday.

It has witnessed a surge in Covid cases since March 19.

Rane said that the state is following the protocol as asked by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Minister said that he has directed the team at Goa Medical College and Hospital to activate the Genome Sequencing machine on the premises.

"We have also begun in-patient testing at government hospitals using antigen testing to better understand the situation and keep things under control. If necessary, RT-PCR testing is performed, and genome sequencing is performed in accordance with protocols and SOPs," he said.

Rane also highlighted that an emergency vaccination requirement is also being provided, in case anyone requires it as a booster for travel purposes.



