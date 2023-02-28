No tea to Drinking excess water : Centre issues do's and don'ts to tackle heatwave

The Union health ministry has issued an advisory for the expected heatwave from March to May. The list of ‘Dos and Don’ts’ comes amid India Meteorological Department issuing its first heat warning for 2023.According to the National Disaster Management Authority, the number of states hit by such waves since 2015 more than doubled to 23 by 2020.

The health ministry, as part of national action plan on heat-related illness, has issued a guideline. The authorities have asked Indians to drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if not thirsty. The citizens have been to asked to use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt.

The ministry has also advised to wear thin, loose, cotton garments preferably light coloured ones, and cover head using umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears during exposure to direct sunlight.Another advice by the health ministry stated that people stay indoors in well ventilated and cool places. “Block direct sunlight and heat waves: Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in," the advisory read.The healthy ministry asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm. It said that citizens must avoid strenuous activities when out in the sun.

Avoid cooking during peak summer hours. Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar as these actually, lead to loss of more body fluid or may cause stomach cramps," the advisory read.Indians have further been advised to avoid high-protein food and stale food. “Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle. Temperature inside a vehicle could get dangerous," the advisory read. The Centre has asked people to watch out for symptoms of “heat stress", which include dizziness or fainting; nausea or vomiting; headache, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine, and rapid breathing and heartbeat.