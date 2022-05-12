'Nursing sector building block of strong healthcare sector'

New Delhi, May 12 Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pawar on Thursday said a strong nursing sector is an essential building block of a strong healthcare sector, and nurses are the foundation of hospitals, and the heart and the soul of caring.

Pawar said this while addressing an event to mark the International Nurses day, organised by the Indian Nursing Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Congratulating the nursing fraternity for dedicated service to the nation, Pawar said: "Nurses play a vital role in the healthcare industry and are the most important link between a doctor and the patient. Nurses are the heroes who attend to the needs of their patients, be it day or night without a frown on their face. They are the backbone of the healthcare industry, who tirelessly take care of all the requirements of the patients.

"Nursing is currently the largest occupational group in the health sector, accounting for approximately 59 per cent of the health professionals, and serves as the first point of contact and this makes their role all the more important in the healthcare delivery system," said Pawar.

She further said "investing in nursing will help in achieving our objectives of Universal Health Coverage through improved health services and disease prevention".

