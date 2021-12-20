NZ detects 9 new Omicron cases at border

Wellington, Dec 20 New Zealand had detected nine fresh Omicron cases in international arrivals, taking the country's overall tally of people infected with the new variant to 22, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Of the total Omicron cases to date, all remain in managed isolation with the exception of one case who has now recovered and been released, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Another 69 new community cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,495.

Among the new infections, 59 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty, and one in Taranaki, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 62 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

The country's Covid death stoll stands at 49.

