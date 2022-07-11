Odisha reports 572 Covid cases; guidelines issued for traders in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July 11 As many as 572 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across Odisha on Monday, taking the state's active caseload to 3,360, the state health department said.

For the third consecutive day, the state has reported more than 500 cases, after reporting 512 cases on July 9 and 576 cases on July 10.

Khordha district registered the highest number of cases at 219, followed by Cuttack (68), Sundergarh (63), and Sambalpur (41).

Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal has appealed to all the citizens to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. If required, an order will be issued to regulate mass gathering, he said.

He said Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri, though the situation is under control. Most of the infected persons have mild symptoms and about 90 per cent of the patients are under home isolation, Dhal said.

The daily testing limit has also been increased to 15,000 from 10,000 while efforts are on to increase it further to 25,000 a day.

"If required, we will request the Centre to provide booster doses to people of all age groups free of cost," Dhal said.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked all the street vendors to ensure no overcrowding of customers in their stalls. In case it is not possible to enforce by them, they should resort to takeaway service.

All business establishments, including shopping malls, have been asked to ensure no overcrowding in their premises and adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour like social distancing and use of face masks.

The shopping mall owners should also ensure thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry points.

Also, saloon, spa and barber shops will have to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour in their shops.

"Any deviation in this regard will be taken as violation of the provisions of Odisha Covid Regulations 2020 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and appropriate action will be taken accordingly," warned the corporation.

