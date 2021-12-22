Omicron tally in Kerala goes up to 24, after 9 turn positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 With nine more Covid-19 patients turning positive for the Omicron variant on Wednesday, the tally in Kerala has gone up to 24, said State Health Minister Veena George.

She said that out of the nine patients, six came from various countries to Kochi, while three arrived at the airport in the capital city.

"The six who came to Kochi had tested Covid positive at the airport and were quickly admitted to a hospital and hence there were none in their contact list. While one passenger who arrived from UK tested Covid positive on arrival here, was moved to a hospital, while two others who arrived from Nigeria on December 10 turned positive later and had just two of their children as primary contact," added George.

Following increase in Omicron cases, all the four airports have ramped up screening of arriving passengers and with the Christmas season beginning, the government has asked all to observe Covid protocols and ensure that all who have not taken the second dose of vaccination take it immediately.

