Omicron updates: India’s Omicron variant tally climbs up to 781 in last 24 hours

India reported 128 news cases of Omicron in the last 24 hours. Now the country's tally climbs up to 781 cases on Wednesday. Maharashtra and Delhi are reporting the highest cases amongst the states till now. Delhi has reported 238 cases till now and also leads with the highest number of cases in the country. Following Maharashtra reported 167 cases which are the second-most highest in the country.



India has also reported 9,195 Covid-19 cases and 302 deaths in 24 hours.

Amid the rise of the corona, the Union Health Ministry said that persons above 60 years will not be required to produce any certificate from a doctor for the third dose.

Meanwhile, in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also declared a 'yellow alert' on Tuesday ahead of the rise of corona cases, CM said on Tuesday said that more COVID restrictions will be imposed in the national capital as a yellow alert has been sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement comes amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The city recorded the largest single-day cases spike on Monday in the last six months. "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon."