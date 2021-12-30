Omicron updates: India’s Omicron variant tally climbs up to 961 in last 24hours

India reported 180 news cases of Omicron in the last 24 hours. Now the country's tally climbs up to 961 cases, the Union health minister reported on Thursday. The Union Minister also said that in the last 24 hours the country reported 3,154 new cases of coronavirus and now the tally climbs up to 34.8 million, while in the last 24 hours the country's death toll climbed to 480,860, said the officials.

As per the new report, the national capital Delhi is still on the top with 263 Omicron cases followed by Maharashtra with 252 and Gujarat with 97 cases. So far the virus is not detected in 22 states and Union territories. Meanwhile, there is also a relief because amongst 961 Omicron cases 320 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Looking at other states data, so far Rajasthan reported 69 cases, followed by Kerala stands on 65, Telangana 62, Tamil Nadu 45, Karnataka 34, Andhra Pradesh 16, Haryana 12, and West Bengal 11, Madhya Pradesh 9, Odisha 9, Uttarakhand 4, Chandigarh 3, Jammu and Kashmir 3, Uttar Pradesh 2, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab (1 case each).

Talking about vaccination the country has crossed the 1.43 billion mark, in this regards the Ministry also released the statement which reads, “With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 143.83 Cr (1,43,83,22,742) as per provisional reports till 7 am today."