One in every four tests positive in Delhi, deaths at eight-month high

New Delhi, Jan 11 One in every four persons tested in Delhi was found to be Covid-19 positive as the infection rate climbed to 25.65 per cent in the city on Tuesday. As per the health department, the city had recorded a 26.36 per cent Covid infection rate on May 5.

The city has also recorded 23 Covid deaths which is the highest in the last eight months, taking the death toll to 25,200. The city has recorded the highest deaths after June 13 when the same numbers of fatalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, 21,159 fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours has pushed the tally to 15,90,155 in the city. The number of active Covid cases have jumped to 74,881, the highest since May 13. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 77,717 active Covid cases on May 13.

With a 93.70 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 4.70 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

With 12,161 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 14,90,074. A total of 50,796 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 17,269.

Meanwhile, a total of 82,884 new tests 61,060 RT-PCR and 21,824 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,36,43,306.

Out of 1,97,617 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 1,12,940 were first doses and 65, 819 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,77,19,689 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor