Over 150 countries to celebrate ‘Ayurveda Day’ on Oct 29: Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 23 More than 150 countries across the globe have geared up to celebrate Ayurveda Day on October 29, the Ministry of Ayush said on Wednesday.

The ninth Ayurveda Day will be celebrated around the theme ‘Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health’.

“Ayurveda Day has now become a global movement. We are proud to learn that as many as 150 countries are expected to join Ayurveda Day celebrations in 2024,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush (I/C).

“The theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day celebrations gives new dimensions to the contribution of Ayurveda to global health. We aim to promote Ayurveda globally as a robust system of medicine for the welfare of the public,” Jadhav said. He noted that the All India Institute of Ayurveda has initiated a month-long programme across the country.

Since its inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day has gained global significance. Currently, Ayurveda is recognised in as many as 24 countries across the globe, while Ayurveda products are exported to over 100 countries.

“Ayush focuses on integrating Ayurveda with contemporary science to address critical health issues including non-communicable diseases, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, and geriatric care,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

“Ayurveda knowledge is made conveniently accessible to the public through digital platforms under the umbrella of Ayush Grid including major initiatives such as Ayurgyan Scheme, Ayush Research Portal, and Namaste Portal,” he added.

The celebrations will also witness significant participation from startups and industry, positioning Ayurveda at the heart of global health innovation.

According to Ayurveda experts, the theme this year highlights the huge research work done in Ayurveda to establish the scientific relevance of Ayurveda in the promotion of health and treatment of various disease conditions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ayush continues to work towards integrating Ayurveda into the mainstream of global health. Initiatives such as the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC), Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the Research Centre for Innovation in Ayurveda Biology are advancing Ayurveda’s role in the global health system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor