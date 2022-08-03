Over 450 monkeypox cases confirmed in US' Texas

Washington, Aug 3 More than 450 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Texas, the second most populous state in the United States, according to the state's health department.

Of the 454 Texans diagnosed with monkeypox on Tuesday, seven are female, and the others are male, Xinhua news agency reported quoting latest data from the Department of State Health Services.

Roughly half of the cases were reported in North Texas, where monkeypox cases more than doubled this week, according to the data.

More than 6,300 monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases have been reported in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

