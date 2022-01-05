Over 50 Covid cases reported at IIT-Guwahati, restrictions imposed

Guwahati, Jan 5 Over 50 people, including students, faculty member and residents, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) over the past one week - leading to imposition of several restrictions across the campus of the institute, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials of the Kamrup district administration said that the IITG has been declared as a containment zone, and entry and exit in the institution campus have been strictly restricted.

IITG sources said that family members of a faculty have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment and are recovering well.

The institute, which is closely monitoring the situation constantly, has stepped up the testing and all measures are being taken for isolation and treatment of the campus residents who have tested positive with mild symptoms.

Measures being taken as per health authorities' guidelines to prevent the spread of the contagious disease, the sources said.

The IITG has also earlier set up a Covid vaccine administration facility for all in the age group of 15-18 wherein COVAXIN is being administered.

An IITG official said that majority of the Covid positive cases were among those who returned to the campus from outside Assam after holidays. Restrictions have also been imposed in the hostels, where students would not be allowed to move out without the permission of the authority.

