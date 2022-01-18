Over 50% in 15-18 age group vaccinated with 1st dose: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 18 Over 50 per cent teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine. Since the beginning of inoculation drive for this age bracket, a total of 3,71,13,119 teens have received their first dose of vaccine, as per the CoWIN portal.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Big day for India's fight against Covid-19! Over 50 per cent of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India."

As Covid-19 cases began to surge in India, the nationwide drive to vaccinate teenagers in this age group of 15-18 years began on January 3.

As of now, only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made 'Covaxin' is available for vaccinating this age bracket.

A total of 3,84,60,528 adolescents of this age group has registered for the vaccine so far.

As per the Health Ministry data, a total of 10,40,627 teens of this group have received their first dose on Tuesday by 7 p.m., which is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has also administered over 56 lakh precaution doses among the healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus populations since the beginning. The drive for precaution dose started on January 10 this year.

With over 65 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 p.m. on Tuesday, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 158.74 crore. It includes over 56 lakh Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor