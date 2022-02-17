Over 75% of UP's adult population vaccinated against Covid

Lucknow, Feb 17 Over 75 per cent of the adult population in 43 districts of Uttar Pradesh is now fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department.

The state had achieved the target on February 10.

A category-wise assessment, however, indicated that except for 18-44 years age group, the 75 per cent mark has been achieved in all the other categories.

This is significant considering that the Chief Minister had directed the health department to mobilise those due for their second dose and achieve 75 percent coverage before polling begins.

The Election Commission of India had also asked poll bound states to try for the same. In fact, more than 98 per cent of the health and frontline workers have been fully vaccinated.

In the adolescent children category, 15 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The district-wise data indicated that at least 20 districts, including Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Kanpur Dehat, Hathras, Jhansi, Mainpuri, Hardoi, Ayodhya and Deoria, have more than 75 per cent fully immunised adult population.

The list also includes Varanasi, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Barabanki and Fatehpur which are very close to the state average.

Officials also said that 28.83 lakh people have taken the precaution dose in the state. Meanwhile, health officials urged people in the state to stay cautious against the pandemic virus even though the number of cases were declining.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said that 923 new cases and 2,362 recoveries have been reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

He added that the number of active cases in the state as on date is 10,966, which brings the state back to the situation at the onset of the third wave.

They cautioned people of the state to adhere to the prevention protocols.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor