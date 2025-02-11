Over two dozen students fall ill after consuming medicine in Bihar’s East Champaran.

Patna, Feb 11 More than two dozen students of a government school in Bihar's East Champaran district fell ill on Monday after consuming Albendazole tablets.

The incident took place at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Koilhara village of Madhuban block.

Following the incident, anxious parents created a ruckus at the school. At one point, they held all teachers hostage inside the school.

After the incident, a medical team promptly arrived and admitted the sick students to Madhuban Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Their condition improved after treatment.

The health department has been running a filariasis eradication campaign across the district, administering Albendazole and DC Fort medicine to students in government schools.

However, on Monday, after receiving their doses, several children complained of vomiting and stomach aches.

Medical officers, including Avinash Kumar and CHC in-charge Indrajit Kumar, provided necessary treatments, ensuring that all affected students recovered.

Among those treated were Anshu Kumari, Aditi Kumari, Jyoti Kumari, Sahida Khatoon, Ladli Praveen, Kusmun Khatoon, Anya Praveen, Sanya Rani, Ranjan Kumar, Sai Raja, Nabi Hasan, Arbaaz Alam, and Qudus Alam.

The health of all students improved after treatment, and they are now reported to be stable.

The doctors said some of the students were discharged from the hospital while some are still under the close observation of the medical staff.

Indrajit Kumar confirmed that the children's condition was stable and reassured them necessary precautions are being taken under the ongoing Mass Drug Administration campaign.

"The condition of all the children is fine, and they are being treated properly. Some children experienced vomiting and stomach pain, but all have been examined and are now stable," Kumar said.

The Health Department is now investigating the incident to determine whether the reaction was due to medicine intolerance or any administrative lapse in the campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor