Pakistan adds 1,122 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths

Islamabad, Feb 25 Pakistan recorded 1,122 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, said on Friday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed Covid cases has risen to 1,506,450 in the Asian country, Xinhua news agency reported citing the NCOC.

A total of 2,550 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,414,979, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, 25 more deaths from Covid were registered on Thursday, raising the death toll to 30,139.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 566,505 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 5,00,395 cases, so far.

