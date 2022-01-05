Pakistan confirms 898 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Islamabad, Jan 5 Pakistan has confirmed 898 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The country has confirmed 1,298,763 cases so far, including 1,257,600 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported citing the NCOC.

Pakistan currently has 12,213 active cases who are under treatment in hospitals, including 652 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, five more deaths due to the pandemic were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,950.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 483,648 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 445,940 cases.

