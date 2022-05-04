Pakistan reports 39 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, May 4 A day after Pakistan recorded 39 new Covid-19 cases, the country's Ministry of health said on Wednesday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,603 across the country after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the Ministry.

A total of 30,372 people have died due to Covid-19 in Pakistan so far, with no death recorded on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, 9,712 tests were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent.

At present, there are 108 active cases, who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

