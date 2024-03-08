Parrot Fever Outbreak: Know All About The Deadly Respiratory Infection that Killed 5 People in Europe

Psittacosis, a respiratory bacterial infection, also known as parrot fever, has killed five people across Europe this year. The infection of birds caused by Chlamydophila psittaci (C. psittaci), can also be passed on to humans if they happen to inhale particles from their feathers or dry faeces. Due to the illness, four people have died in Denmark and one in the Netherlands; dozens more have been hospitalised across Austria, Germany and Sweden, as per World Health Organization (WHO).

While parrot fever symptoms in people can vary significantly, they frequently include fever, headache, chills, muscle pains, coughing, dyspnoea, and symptoms similar to pneumonia. In extreme situations, it may result in consequences including myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, or other neurological symptoms.

Symptoms

Respiratory symptoms: Parrot fever commonly presents with symptoms resembling pneumonia, including cough, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.

Fever and chills: Patients may experience high fever accompanied by chills and sweats.

Muscle aches and fatigue: Generalized weakness, muscle aches, and fatigue are common symptoms.

Headache and body aches: Individuals with parrot fever may experience headaches and body aches similar to those seen in flu-like illnesses.

Causes

Bacterial transmission: Parrot fever is caused by the bacterium Chlamydia psittaci, which infects birds. Humans usually contract the infection by inhaling dried bird droppings, respiratory secretions, or feather dust contaminated with the bacteria.

Direct contact: Although less common, transmission can occur through direct contact with infected birds or their tissues, such as during cleaning cages or handling infected birds.

Treatment/Management

Antibiotics: Treatment typically involves antibiotics, such as doxycycline or tetracycline, which are effective against Chlamydia psittaci. These antibiotics are usually administered orally for a period of two to three weeks.

Symptomatic relief: Over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help alleviate fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

Supportive care: Adequate rest, hydration, and a nutritious diet can support the body's immune system in fighting the infection.

Prevention: Proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands thoroughly after handling birds or cleaning their cages, and avoiding inhaling dust from bird feathers or droppings, can help prevent the transmission of parrot fever.