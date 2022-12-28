Part-time members of NMC, autonomous boards selected through draw of lots

New Delhi, Dec 28 The part-time members of National Medical Commission (NMC), autonomous boards, and search committee were selected through draw of lots on Wednesday. The procedure of appointments is laid down in National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took part in the appointment process of the part time members of NMC and other committees. As per the NMC Act 2019, these appointments are for two years.

In total, 10 part-time members of NMC have been selected from the nominees of the medical advisory council (earlier appointed in 2020) from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Sikkim, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.

Along with this, nine part-time members of NMC have been selected from the nominees of the state medical advisory council from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

One expert from Odisha has been nominated for the search committee.

