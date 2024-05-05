Pediatric cancer Patients and their families ‘Second Home’ away from Home

Childhood cancer is a life-threatening condition requiring intensive treatment with care. The most common types of childhood cancers include leukemias, brain cancers, lymphomas, and solid tumours, such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumors.

Ankeet Dave and Girish Nair, founders of the Access Life Assistance Foundation provide the utmost care, a nurturing environment with access to quality healthcare for childhood cancer patients, and holistic support to their families in the life-struggling journey with cancer.

An eye-opening encounter of witnessing month-old babies being taken chemotherapy drugs germinated an idea for Ankeet and Girish to start Access Life. With the intent to offer a tender home for children undergoing treatment for cancer and ease the burden on their families visiting from remote towns and villages, the foundation started its first center in Mumbai in the year 2014.

The foundation has served as a hope for childhood cancer patients and their families through provisions like free accommodation, nutritious meals, transportation facilities, comprehensive counseling, educational support to these Bravehearts, and recreational facilities.

Girish Nair, Founder said, “When we started Access Life, ten years ago, we envisioned that every needy child who undergoes treatment for cancer, would have access to clean, safe, comfortable, caring, and cost-free accommodation.”

Ankeet Dave, Founder in an interview with Lokmat representative Dr. Anubha Jain said, “Many poor families who come from remote places to the metropolitan cities for their child's cancer treatment have no place to stay during the treatment. Some families end up living on footpaths or in unhygienic conditions due to lack of proper accommodation. They find themselves at a crossroads for the want of nourishing food and an affordable hygienic place to stay. And sometimes have to leave treatment in the middle and return to their hometown.”

In a sorrowful tale, Muni Akshay, a 4-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh faced a health crisis when he developed a neck swelling about a year ago. In June 2023, Akshay's condition worsened as he developed a combination of typhoid and dengue fever, along with low platelet levels. Akshay was hospitalized for four days, and his condition remained unchanged upon returning home. The family consulted at the St. John's Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors identified a tumor on the right side of Akshay's neck and recommended surgery to remove it after ten days. A PETCT scan revealed that Akshay was diagnosed with Stage 3B classical Hodgkin's Lymphoma, requiring a six-month treatment plan. This situation posed a significant challenge for Akshay's family. With the recommendation of a medical social worker, Akshay's family approached the foundation in Bengaluru and on August 9, 2023, they decided to stay at the center of Access Life. Initially withdrawn, Akshay showed minimal activity, and limited communication with others. However, within three months, after many counseling sessions, a remarkable transformation was seen and Akshay’s health improved significantly. He returned home happily. Like Muni, the foundation is supporting many children and their families through their toughest times.

With eight centers that are located in Maharashtra (4), Karnataka (2), and one each in Chandigarh with Ahmedabad, the not-for-profit organization Access Life is presently supporting 140 families. Each centre has a different capacity ranging from a minimum of 10 family units to a maximum of 30 family units in a centre.

Ankeet and Girish ensure that the children get appropriate nutrition. Considering the multi-diversity of families staying at Access Life centers, each family is given a separate gas stove, groceries, and other cooking facilities at their accommodation. During their prolonged treatment, children tend to miss out on regular school. Hence, the foundation offers non-formal educational sessions to create a bridge for them when they go back to their hometown and rejoin school. Also, during their stay, the foundation imparts these children and their parents with certain vocational skills like crafting handmade products like rakhi/diya/toran making. This keeps them not only engaged in meaningful activities but also gives them a direction to earn their livelihood as well. The organization also provides counseling services to the caregivers of these children to manage their emotions, reduce stress, and improve their overall well-being.

Access Life is indeed a home away from home for these children and their families. It’s a home care support that helps families feel a sense of freedom during a stressful period.