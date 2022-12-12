PHCs in UP to have telemedicine facilities soon: CM

Lucknow, Dec 12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all primary health centres (PHCs) in the state will be equipped with ultramodern facilities like tele-consultancy and telemedicine soon.

They will be linked with all medical colleges, district hospitals of the state as well as Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and King George's Medical University (KGMU), he added on Sunday.

"Health services must be linked with technology. Over 4,600 PHCs of the state will be linked with all medical colleges, district hospitals of the state as well as SGPGI and KGMU. For this, health workers of the state will also be specially trained," he said.

The Chief Minister, according to a statement, has also emphasised the importance of advanced healthcare services in the state.

"We are installing health ATMs at all primary health centres for telemedicine. Over 4,600 primary health centres of the state will be connected with health ATMs, which will provide the facility of testing 60 types of diseases at a single centre. For this, proper training will also be provided to the paramedical staff," he added.

He also said, "India propagated yoga and as a result, over 200 countries all over the world are leading a healthy lifestyle. Our country is being seen as a big hub of health and wellness centres."

The Chief Minister added that the most important thing in the field of health is taking the right decisions on time.

During the world's biggest pandemic (Covid-19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the right decisions with accuracy, he said.

"During the second wave (Covid-19), we realised the usefulness and power of community health officers. We formed 72,000 teams in Uttar Pradesh at that time. Each team included 10 to 15 people, including Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery, Asha workers, public representatives and officers. India gave the best model of Covid management to the world, which was widely appreciated all over the world," he added.

The Chief Minister described health and wellness centres, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as the four strong pillars of the health system.

