Philippines logs 1,067 new Covid cases

Manila, March 1 The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,067 new Covid infections on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,663,059.

The death toll remains at 56,451 as the DOH reported zero death due to Covid complications.

Under 2,000 cases have been reported since February 19 as the Omicron wave, which peaked in mid-January, ebbed, Xinhua news agency reported citing the DOH.

Philippines has seen four Covid waves since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on January 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people.

