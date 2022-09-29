Plea in Delhi HC seeks remedial measures to check lumpy virus spread

New Delhi, Sep 29 A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the city government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for taking immediate remedial measures to deal with lumpy skin disease in cattle heads in the national capital.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday issued notice in the matter. The matter will be next heard on October 14.

The PIL filed by social activist Ajay Gautam argued that about 70,000 cattle heads have died so far due to the disease, which has spread to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

"This disease has knocked the doors of Delhi too, and has started affecting cows in the national capital. The infected cows need medical treatment at the earliest. This disease can turn into an epidemic. Therefore, immediate action is needed for stopping the spread of this disease among the cows," the plea read.

States like Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat have been severely affected by lumpy skin disease, which has so far infected nearly 20,57,700 cattle heads across the country.

On the other hand, among the bigger states, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in halting the spread of the deadly disease.

According to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, more than 97,000 cattle heads have died due to the virus so far.

Among the states, Rajasthan is facing the worst situation with about 14 lakh animals infected by the virus so far, of which 64,000 have died. Rajasthan is followed by Punjab, which has 1,73,159 infected animals, of which 17,200 have died and the mortality rate is more than 10 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor