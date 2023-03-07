PMBJP removed medical expense worries of crores of Indians, says PM

New Delhi, March 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme has not only taken out the worries of crores of people of the country regarding the cost of treatment, but has also made their lives easier. He said that the achievements of the scheme are quite satisfactory.

In tweet threads, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya informed that on Tuesday, the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas is being celebrated in the country. This scheme has made a direct positive impact on the lives of common people of India. More than 12 lakh citizens of the country are buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras daily. The medicines available here are 50 per cent to 90 per cent cheaper than the market price.

Responding to the tweet thread by the Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The achievements of Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi scheme are quite satisfactory. This has not only removed the worries of crores of people of the country regarding the cost of treatment, but has also made their lives easier."

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is celebrating the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas on March 7. Events have been planned in different cities starting from March 1 to March 7 which will focus on awareness about the Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

As on January 31, the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) has increased to 9,082. Under the PMBJP, 743 districts out of 764 districts of the nation have been covered.

This scheme ensures easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country. The government has set a target to increase the number of PMBJKs to 10,000 by the end of December 2023. Product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,759 drugs and 280 surgical instruments. Further, new medicines and nutraceuticals products like protein powder, malt-based food supplements, protein bar, immunity bar, sanitizer, masks, glucometer, oximeter, etc., have been also launched.

Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50 per cent - 90 per cent less than that of branded prices. During the financial year (2021-22), PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs 893.56 crore (at MRP). This has led to savings of nearly Rs 5,360 crore of the common citizens of the country.

