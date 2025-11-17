Rajasthan: 65,490 animals treated via ‘unique’ initiative

Jaipur, Nov 17 The Animal Husbandry Department of Rajasthan has taken a “landmark step” in technological innovation by introducing a chatbot-based system for the treatment of sick animals.

This pioneering initiative enables livestock owners to report illnesses, symptoms, and related issues directly to expert veterinary doctors, ensuring prompt medical guidance.

Over the past six months, 82,713 livestock owners have used the platform, resulting in medical assistance for 65,490 animals.

Union Minister of State Baghel lauded the initiative and described it as a model worthy of adoption by other states. He praised Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat for driving this innovation and urged wider implementation of the chatbot system across the country.

Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat highlighted that the Rajasthan government is committed to strengthening animal husbandry, the backbone of the rural economy.

Technological interventions like chatbots, he said, are delivering real change by bringing veterinary services directly to livestock farmers.

“Our goal is to ensure medical assistance reaches every livestock owner at their doorstep,” he added.

Department Secretary Samit Sharma stated that plans include integrating the chatbot with artificial intelligence to enable quicker analysis and more accurate diagnosis of animal diseases.

He noted that the Maharashtra government has praised Rajasthan’s 1962-model chatbot system and decided to adopt a similar facility.

M.B. Marale, Deputy Secretary, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, Maharashtra, has directed the launch of a WhatsApp-based chatbot under the 1962 Mahapashudhan Sanjivani app.

According to Anand Sejra, Director, Animal Husbandry Department, the chatbot system has made veterinary services faster, more transparent, and more accessible. It has accelerated treatment delivery and significantly reduced animal mortality.

Veterinarians now provide online consultations and, when necessary, facilitate immediate on-site treatment through local veterinary hospitals.

This innovative initiative is offering substantial relief to livestock farmers across Rajasthan and is positioning the state as a national leader in digital animal health services.

