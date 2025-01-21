Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani advised angioplasty in Jaipur, health better

Jaipur, Jan 21 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who was rushed to the medical facility after he experienced chest pain, is scheduled to undergo angiography on Tuesday at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College and a senior cardiologist, stated that Devnani, 77, will be discharged if the angiography results are normal.

Maheshwari added, "Angiography will help determine if there is any cardiac issue. Devnani's health has significantly improved since Monday night, but he remains under observation in the ICU."

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar visited SMS Hospital around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He went to the ICU to meet Devnani, enquired about his health, and spent 15-20 minutes discussing his condition with the doctors.

Devnani had travelled to Patna to attend the two-day All India Presiding Officers' Conference, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

During the conference, Devnani suddenly complained of chest pain and was taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Tests, including an ECG and 2-D Echo, were conducted.

Although angiography was recommended, Devnani declined, saying that he underwent a similar procedure last year.

Upon learning of Devnani's condition, the Rajasthan government dispatched a special charter plane to Patna.

It carried Deepak Maheshwari, another doctor, nursing staff, and members of Devnani's family.

They accompanied the Minister back to Jaipur late on Monday evening. On arrival at Jaipur airport, Devnani was transported directly to SMS Hospital and admitted to the Medical ICU for further treatment.

On Monday, Khinvsar said, "Vasudev Devnani has always been proactive about his health. He walks five kilometres daily and often encourages others to maintain an active lifestyle. He had no prior illness."

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma enquired about Devnani's health.

