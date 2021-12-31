Rajastha's active Covid cases cross 700, Jaipur emerges as hotspot

Jaipur, Dec 31 The new Covid cases in Rajasthan surpassed the 700 mark on Thursday to reach 773 with Jaipur emerging as the hotspot with over 500 of them.

A total of 185 new cases were registered in the state capital out of the state's total 252. The other cases were registered in Jodhpur (29), Kota (9), Alwar and Bikaner (7 each), Udaipur and Pratapgarh (3 each) and Sikar, Pali, and Ganganagar (1 each).

Jaipur now accounts for 521 active cases.

Even during the Diwali season, active cases in the state stood below 50 but have now multiplied many times in around 50 days.

Three people had to be hospitalised, said officials, while adding that vaccination drive has picked up in the state during the ongoing month.

A total of 1.20 crore people s have been vaccinated in the state in December till Wednesday, said Health Secretary Vaibhav Galariya, adding that this is the highest record in any month.

"Vaccination is the only solution to check the rising infection rate. Those vaccinated with two doses have a low mortality rate due to Covid," he said.

