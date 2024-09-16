RG Kar protests: Junior doctors agree to meet CM, seek nod for one of three conditions

Kolkata, Sep 16 The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) expressed its willingness to attend the scheduled meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Monday on their demands in the wake of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, but sought that one of their three conditions be agreed to by the government.

In the reply to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the WBJDF argued that since the last scheduled meeting at the same venue on Saturday, which failed to fructify over their demands for recording the process, former R.G. Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police station Abhijit Mondal have been arrested by the CBI in the rape and murder case, the developments increase the significance of transparency of the meeting even more than before.

In view of these, the protesting junior doctors have demanded either "videography of the meeting by a separate videographer by both the parties" or the "entire video file of the meeting to be handed over to WBJDF representatives immediately after the meeting" or "minutes with full transcript of the meeting be recorded and formulated by both the parties (WBJDF will bring their own minutes and transcript takers in the meeting) and duly signed by the attendees and handed over at the end of the meeting as stated by Honourable CM previously".

"Please consider the above points for the meeting for our five-point demands. If you are in agreement from your side, kindly respond to this mail at the earliest. We are early waiting for a positive response from your side," the email from WBJDF read.

In response, the Chief Secretary told the WBJDF, that it has already been clarified in the previous mail sent by him to the forum earlier in the day that representatives of both parties will sign the minutes at the end of the meeting and copies will be shared with each party to ensure clarity and agreement on the discussions.

