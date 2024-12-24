RG Kar tragedy: Tension in front of CBI office following protests by junior doctors

Kolkata, Dec 24 Tension surfaced in front of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s special crime unit office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake in northern Kolkata on Tuesday following protests by junior doctors over the alleged failure of the central agency in carrying out a proper investigation in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August.

The protesting junior doctors carried out a demonstration carrying lock replicas and demanding that the CBI office deserves to be locked because of its failure to submit a supplementary charge sheet against the two accused of tampering with the evidence in the case.

"A recent report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory has surfaced where it has been claimed that the seminar hall where the body of the victim doctors was recovered in the morning of August 9 this year, might not be the actual scene of crime. This proves that the CBI investigation was not going in the right direction. Our question is why such findings were not mentioned in the charge sheet?" claimed a protesting junior doctor.

Earlier this month, a special court in Kolkata granted bail to the former and controversial Principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police station since the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the days of their arrests.

On Tuesday, when the protesting junior doctors reached in front of the CGO complex, police from the Bidhannagar Commissionerate stopped them by raising barricades.

As the protesters tried to break through those barricades, there was a scuffle between them and the police.

The CBI so far has filed only one charge sheet in the case identifying civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the "sole prime accused" in the crime of rape and murder. Another protesting doctor said that CBI is doing the same thing that Kolkata Police did in the case of the initial investigation and that is to shield the main brains behind the macabre crime.

