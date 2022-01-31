Sadhvi Pragya tests Covid positive

New Delhi, Jan 31 Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has herself made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, urging those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

In a tweet, just a few hours commencement of the Parliament's Budget session, Thakur said, "Today my corona report is positive. I am under the supervision of doctors. All those who came in contact with me in two days are urged to be alert and also get the corona test done if required. We are concerned about you…"

The Budget session of the Parliament will commence under the shadow of coronavirus, with nearly 875 employees of the Parliament, till January 20, have been tested positive for the Covid.

