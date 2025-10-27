Satish Shah Dies of Kidney Failure; Know the Causes and Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Legendary actor Satish Shah known for his role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai passed away on October 25,2025. He breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital. Satish was 74 years old and was suffering from kidney disease. Let's know what kidney failure is, what are the causes behind it, what are the symptoms.

Kidney failure is a serious condition in which the kidneys stop working properly. The function of the kidneys is to remove toxins and excess water from the body. They also help in controlling blood pressure, maintaining mineral balance in the body and producing RBCs. When the kidneys are damaged, toxins accumulate in the body, which can worsen the condition and if left untreated, it can be life-threatening.

2 main causes of kidney failure

Diabetes: There can be many causes of kidney failure, but there are usually two main causes. The first cause is diabetes. People with diabetes are at higher risk of kidney failure. If blood sugar is high for a long time, the kidneys' nerves become damaged. Gradually, these filters cannot function properly, which reduces their ability to remove toxins from the body.

High blood pressure: People with high blood pressure are at higher risk of kidney failure. High blood pressure puts extra strain on the blood vessels in the kidneys. Over time, these blood vessels weaken and the kidneys cannot filter the blood properly. This can cause serious damage, even kidney failure. Kidney infections, stones can cause problems.

Two types of kidney failure:

Acute Kidney Failure - This happens suddenly over a few days or weeks. Sometimes, the kidneys suddenly weaken due to medications, infections, or injuries. It can improve with treatment.

Chronic Kidney Failure - This problem develops slowly over months or years. In this condition, the kidneys gradually stop working and may even fail completely.

Symptoms of kidney failure

Swelling in the hands, feet or face

Feeling tired and weak

Reduced urination

Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite

Trouble breathing or chest tightness

Difficulty concentrating

Itching or dry skin

Take care of 'these' things

It is important to keep your kidneys healthy by controlling blood sugar and blood pressure. For this, experts advise drinking enough water every day. Do not take any medicine without consulting a doctor. Eat a proper diet and exercise every day. If you have diabetes or blood pressure, it is important to have your kidneys checked regularly.