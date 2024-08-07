SC tasks NGT with overseeing impact of silicosis-prone industries across country

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Supreme Court has tasked the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to oversee the impact of silicosis-prone industries and factories across the country.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath was considering a plea filed by People’s Rights and Social Research Centre (PRASAR), a Delhi-based NGO, seeking the apex court's intervention in addressing the grave issue of silicosis among workers in various industries across the country.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.B. Varale, said that statutory bodies would be in a better position to monitor and oversee the implementation of the law and the earlier directions issued by the apex court on the subject matter.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court said that the NGT, established under the National Green Tribunal Act in 2010, is the appropriate authority to ensure that industries abide by certain minimal standards to prevent silicosis among their workers, and in the event of non-compliance, these industries should face closure.

It directed the NGT to oversee the impact of silicosis-prone industries and factories across India and ensure that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) comply with the earlier SC directions.

Further, it ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to oversee the aspect concerning the compensation process and ensure that adequate compensation is received by the affected workers or their next of kin as swiftly as possible.

The Supreme Court also directed the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the Chief Secretaries of the respective states to adhere to the directions of the NHRC and collaborate with them to ensure that the compensation distribution process is carried out efficiently and without delay.

Disposing of the plea, it granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the NGT and NHRC and extend all cooperation in implementing the directions.

Silicosis is an incurable occupational lung disease caused by prolonged inhalation of silica dust and predominantly affects workers engaged in industries such as mining, construction, stone cutting, and sandblasting, where they are exposed to high levels of silica dust.

Over time, the inhaled silica particles cause inflammation and scarring of the lung tissue, leading to reduced lung function and severe respiratory distress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor