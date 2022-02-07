SC to resume physical hearings from next week on non-miscellaneous days

New Delhi, Feb 7 Against the backdrop of declining Covid cases, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will resume limited physical hearing from February 14.

A circular issued by the Secretary General said: "In view of significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, and in the light of the various instructions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide Order dated February 4, 2022, the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, in consultation with the Committee of Hon'ble Judges, has been pleased to direct that the Modified Standard Operating Procedure notified on October 7, 2021 for hearing before the Hon'ble Court shall stand revived, and all hearings before the Hon'ble Court from February 14, 2022 shall be in accordance with the said Modified Standard Operating Procedure notified on October 7, 2021."

According to the SOP issued in October last year, the virtual hearings were held only on miscellaneous days, Mondays and Fridays, while matters listed for hearing on Wednesdays and Thursdays required physical presence of the lawyers in the courtrooms.

On Tuesday, the cases were heard in physical mode, however, on prior application by the advocate-on-record for the party, the appearance through video mode will be facilitated.

After the increase in Covid cases in the beginning of January this year, the Supreme Court had suspended the October SOP.

