Schools, societies in Delhi-NCR bolster Covid preparedness amid fresh fears

New Delhi, Dec 22 With the Centre keeping an eye on the global Covid situation following the recent surge in cases in China and other countries, schools and societies in Delhi-NCR on Thursday aimed to bolster their Covid preparedness, with issuing Covid safety circulars to safeguard schoolchildren and residents.

Just when people were taking a breather from long months of Covid-led pandemic and life was normalising with offices and colleges and schools back to routine, the news from China of a new variant surging and causing havoc has again made citizens and authorities anxious.

"With effect from Monday (December 26), wearing of masks will be mandated for the staff and students, as advised by the government authorities. Mass gathering of students will be avoided and we are suspending school/class assembly for the time being," Nikita Tomar Mann, Principal at Indraprastha Global School in Noida, told .

"Any student or teacher suffering from cold, cough and fever will report to school only when certified fit to resume duties/attend school by the doctor. Teachers have been advised to be prepared and keep their devices, software etc. ready for online teaching, if needed," she informed.

Mann emphasised that while it is important to be prepared and cautious, "it is imperative that we do not generate fear and panic."

Till late 2019, no one had imagined that Covid-19 and its variants Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron would change our lives to the extent it has done globally over the last few years.

Several societies in the NCR area have re-issued guidelines for residents, enforcing masks while roaming within the premises, as a precautionary measure.

Sr. Pramila Judith Vas, Principal of Fr. Agnel School in Greater Noida, said that the pandemic changed the education landscape dramatically, and they will re-emerge strongly again from this new threat.

"Let not the virus overpower us but create in us an optimistic, hopeful spirit to rise above and unlock the inner potentials to move ahead confidently," Vas said.

The upcoming winter breaks at schools in Delhi-NCR will be crucial to ward off any possible super spreader at schools, and the state government may increase the winter breaks, if needed.

India reported a total 185 fresh Covid cases on Thursday in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

